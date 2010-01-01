Mythbusting Resources & Links

So you suspect a recent e-mail might be a hoax, but how do you check it out? Here is a list of resources that can help!

E-MAIL HOAXES, RUMORS AND URBAN LEGENDS (OH MY!)

Current Netlore: Health/Medical (on About.com) This About.com site catalogs current health rumors and provides links to sources of information debunking questionable claims.

Hoax-Slayer.com Brett Christensen tracks the latest in E-mail hoaxes, Internet scams, PC security, and spam control. Hoax-Slayer's free newsletter offers anti-spam tips, computer security information and more.

Purportal.com A one-stop shop for Internet myth busting. This site lets you search key words from a suspected hoax in a number of online databases.

Snopes.com Hoax experts Barbara and David Mikkelson organize their extensive Urban Legends Reference Pages by topics common to the Internet rumor mill. This site offers up-to-the-minute research on all sorts of stories, rumors and strange news.

TruthOrFiction.com Developed by urban legend researcher Rich Buhler, this site researches rumors and tells you how to spot them. Its Anatomy of a Rumor section provides useful write-ups on topics like Where Do e-Rumors Come From? and Knowing Whether a Story is False.

Urban Legend Combat Kit Not sure what to say to someone who's just sent you an urban legend? This site offers canned responses that can help. It also provides step-by-step instructions for debunking Internet myths using "Bookmarklets" (links that let you use a search engine's database without actually visiting the search engine's website).

Urban Legends and Folklore (on About.com) A searchable archive that analyzes Internet hoaxes, rumors and urban legends.

HEALTH INFORMATION

American Cancer Society Up-to-date, accurate information about cancer-related issues, research and news. Dispels myths, e-mail hoaxes, rumors and half-truths about cancer. Experts provide facts and history on cancer myths in the United States.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recognized as the lead federal agency for protecting the health and safety of people, CDC addresses health-related hoaxes and rumors.

HealthCentral Internet Hoax Watch Dr. Dean Edell takes on Internet health hoaxes.

MayoClinic.com - Mayo Clinic Health Information's award-winning consumer website offers health information, and self-improvement and disease management tools. The MayoClinic.com's medical experts and editorial professionals bring access to the knowledge and experience of Mayo Clinic.

Medline Plus: Health Fraud This National Library of Medicine site has links to many government websites and other expert sources of information on health frauds and hoaxes.

National Center for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine This division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) offers "Ten Things to Know about Evaluating Medical Resources on the Web."

RECOMMENDED READING

Copy This Article & Win Free Cash! A look at the phenomena of e-chain letters as writer Jonathon Keats explores the origins of the most forwarded hoax in history.(Wired Magazine, July 2004)

Don't Get Sent Through the Cancer Rumor Mill In this WebMD article, Susan Steeves discusses Internet health rumors and provides guidance to help determine fact from fiction. (WebMD, September 2001)

Evaluating Internet Research Sources A look at screening and evaluating Web-based information by Robert Harris. (VirtualSalt, November 1997)